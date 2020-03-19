HCR Home Care promotes local residents

HCR Home Care recently promoted Laura Bartolotti, of Honeoye Falls, to director of administrative operations and communications, and Rui Ventura, of Pittsford, to executive director of patient care coordination and care management.

Bartolotti is responsible for internal and external communications, as well as marketing collateral, public relations, procurement, property management and the customer care center. She previously served as procurement manager.

Ventura is responsible for leading and overseeing care management services, clinical intake and patient services coordination, as well as strategic involvement in business planning to optimize organizational performance and meet growth initiatives. He previously served as senior director of HCR Care Management.

Local residents interning at EFPR Group

John Doan and Zhi “Kaylee” Lin, of Brighton, and Nada Yoon, of Pittsford, recently joined EFPR Group LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm in Rochester.

Doan joins the firm as an intern in the tax and business services department. He holds degrees in accounting and marketing from the College at Brockport.

Lin joins as an administrative assistant with EFPR Solutions, a company specializing in outsourcing. She is slated to graduate from Monroe Community College in December 2020.

Yoon is a seasonal tax specialist (intern) in the tax and business services departments. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SookMyung Women’s University in South Korea, a master’s in hospitality administration from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from Alfred University.

Fairport soldier retires from military service

Capt. Paul Singer, of Fairport, recently retired from the New York Army National Guard after 31 years of military service.

Singer was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion. He first entered the military in October 1988.

"I congratulate our soldiers, their loved ones and their employers on this milestone of more than 20 years of service,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York. “On behalf of our force, I extend my best wishes for the successes of our retirees as they begin new chapters in their lives.”

Fairport HR leader wins national leadership award

Carol Roselle, senior vice president of human resources at First American Equipment Finance in Fairport, recently received a Great Place to Work Leadership Award for her inclusive workplace guidance and contributions.

Roselle was recognized for providing an environment where everyone has a purpose, colleagues are empowered to collaborate and contribute new ideas, and employees have access to the information they need to succeed.

During her tenure, the company has grown from 100 employees in 2013 to 264 in 2020. First American also was recognized as a top workplace every year during that time.