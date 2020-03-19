Gloria is the sweetest rescue. She is a small (maybe 5 pounds at 3-4 years old) and loves to play. Gloria is being bullied by the other cats at her foster home, so the shelter is ramping up efforts to find her a home. A cat-free home might be best for her. She loves to cuddle, and is very social and good with gentle children.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.