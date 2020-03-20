With so much going on, it’s easy to forget that the special election to replace convicted former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is right around the corner on April 28. But we must not forget. Now more than ever, we need a champion in Washington.

I urge you to vote for Nate McMurray. Nate grew up in western New York to a single mother and he understands our community. Nate believes in reliable health care, fair wages and better jobs. He has a proven record of working across the aisle and getting things done as supervisor of Grand Island.

Right now, we have no voice in Washington. Help us reclaim it by voting for Nate. As our representative, Nate will fight to make sure the economy works for everyone, not just those at the top. Nate strongly opposes cuts to Social Security and Medicare, because many of us rely on these programs to make ends meet. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican or an independent, Nate will fight for you.

In the meantime, Nate needs our help to win. Check out votemcmurray.com for ways to get involved and donate. Most importantly, vote on April 28. Early voting begins April 18, and anyone can vote absentee by visiting the Ontario County Board of Elections office or website.

Tommy White

Canandaigua