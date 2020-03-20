Following Cuomo's executive order, the New York State Department of Economic Development issued this list of what is considered an essential business.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday ordered 75% of the workforce in nonessential services to stay at home due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor signed a mandate requiring nonessential businesses and not-for-profit entities to make three-fourths of their staff work from home, up from 50% on Wednesday, by 8 p.m. Friday, March 20.

HEALTH CARE OPERATIONS

- research and laboratory services

- hospitals

- walk-in-care health facilities

- veterinary and animal health services

- elder care

- medical wholesale and distribution

- home health care workers or aides

- doctor and dentist offices

- nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

- medical supplies and equipment providers

INFRASTRUCTURE

- utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission

- public water and wastewater

- telecommunications and data centers

- airports/airlines

- transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

MANUFACTURING

- food processing, including all foods and beverages

- chemicals

- medical equipment/instruments

- pharmaceuticals

- safety and sanitary products

- telecommunications

- microelectronics/semi-conductor

- agriculture/farms

- paper products

RETAIL

- grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

- pharmacies

- convenience stores

- farmer’s markets

- gas stations

- restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

- hardware and building material stores

SERVICES

- trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

- mail and shipping services

- laundromats/dry cleaning

- building cleaning and maintenance

- child care services

- auto repair

- warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

- funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

- storage for essential businesses

- animal shelters or animal care or management

NEWS MEDIA

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

- banks

- insurance

- payroll

- accounting

PROVIDERS OF BASIC NECESSITIES TO ECONOMICALLY DISADVANTAGED POPULATIONS

- homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

- food banks

- human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

CONSTRUCTION

- skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

- other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

DEFENSE

- defense and natural security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

SERVICES NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN THE SAFETY, SANITATION AND ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS OF RESIDENCES OR OTHER ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

- law enforcement

- fire prevention and response

- building code enforcement

- security

- emergency management and response

- building cleaners or janitors

- general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

- automotive repair

- disinfection

- doormen

VENDORS THAT PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SERVICES OR PRODUCTS

- logistics

- technology support

- child care programs and services

- government owned or leased buildings

- essential government services

If the function of your business is not listed above, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an essential business.