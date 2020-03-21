Staffing levels have been reduced and hours of services have been adjusted

CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials say they are continuing to provide essential government services to residents and businesses while doing their part to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to the current public health threat, Ontario County is implementing operational adjustments to ensure the continuity of services and the protection of the health and safety of employees and citizens.

The county continues to operate under a formal state of emergency and has three confirmed cases as of the release of this announcement on Friday afternoon.

According to Ontario County Deputy County Administrator Brian Young, staff levels have been reduced and, to the extent possible, many employees are working from home. Residents seeking to visit county offices for any service are asked to first call the office. Social distancing measures are being exercised at all facilities; please do not come to a facility if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other flu-like symptoms.

Hours and service levels at the Board of Elections, Department of Motor Vehicles, County Clerk, Treasurer, Human Resources and Real Property Tax office have been adjusted. The Veterans Service Agency and Records & Archives offices are closed.

The county jail continues to be closed to visitors and the Department of Public Works closed on Thursday as well. Please call the department prior to arriving at the office to make sure there is service.

Appointments are also being taken in some offices.

“Ontario County is committed to the health and safety of our employees and our community,” Young said. “Our employees will continue working and serving the community throughout this emergency and will deliver essential services that are critical for the health and well-being of our community.”

Young noted that the county’s Meals on Wheels program, which serves more than 400 meals to Ontario County residents daily, will continue operations.

“We continue to ask all citizens to do their part to help slow the spread of coronavirus and to support their neighbors, especially the elderly who may need extra assistance,” Young said. “We also remind our citizens to practice social distancing and rigorous hand washing. Stay at home if you feel sick, and please demonstrate civility. Patience and kindness will go a long way during this difficult time.”