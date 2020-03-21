Hadlock's House of Paints' owner is donating thousands of masks to Rochester General Hospital and Foodlink

VICTOR — This week, Vice President Mike Pence asked leaders of construction companies to donate their N95 masks to hospitals that are facing critical shortages. One Victor paint store owner was listening.

And on Thursday he made a $13,000 donation worth far more than money.

Terry Dacey runs Hadlock’s House of Paints, a busy paint and supply store.

His usual customers are carpenters, contractors and weekend DIY’ers. But on this day, Dacey’s job was a bit different.

He’s making a donation that will help in the fight against the coronavirus, putting him on the front lines of the battle against the disease.

He ordered 6,400 masks weeks ago, but because of the current crisis, he didn't expect to receive them. Then Wednesday, he got a surprise delivery.

"I was shocked. I questioned, ‘What is 3M [the manufacturer of the mask] doing selling them to paint stores instead of hospitals?’" Dacey said.

That's a great question. But as soon as he got his masks, he knew exactly what he would do with them.

"I'm giving some to Foodlink because they need them for their people who are doing food prep, but then the balance of them, over 6,000 to Rochester General," he said.

And that's exactly what he did. His first stop was Foodlink, which is providing 4,000 meals a day for community kids. And all those meals are prepared by volunteers.

"In order for them to stay safe and to feel secure in doing the work that they're doing they're using masks, and so we're happy to provide them,” Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink, said. “It's an incredible act of generosity to ensure that we have them for those workers."

Next, he dropped off more than 6,000 masks at a Rochester General facility. It’s a donation that will do a world of good for both employees and patients.

"I smile, and I extend gratitude on behalf of the healthcare community because it's these kinds of acts of kindness that really bring us together as a community and we're just incredibly grateful," Michele Grazulis, president of the Rochester Regional Health Foundation, said.

If you would like to help during this crisis, there are many opportunities for you to do so.

The United Way has created a portal on its website at uwrochester.org for you to find volunteer opportunities as well as donate to human services agencies.

News 10NBC contacted 3M to see if the company is considering prioritizing mask sales to medical facilities.

The company emailed back on Friday, saying: "Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 3M has doubled its global output of N95 respirators. In the U.S., 3M currently manufactures more than 400 million N95 respirators annually, which is increasingly being directed to support both government and public health response."