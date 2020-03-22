Ontario County announced that effective Monday, March 23, all county buildings will be closed to the public.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Ontario County announced that effective Monday, March 23, all county buildings will be closed to the public. People should call in advance for information and how services may be provided either over the phone or by appointment if necessary.

The Department of Social Services must still be available to handle emergencies and allow in- person traffic, if absolutely necessary. To reach Social Services, please call 585-396-4060 for the office in Hopewell or 315-789-2841 in Geneva to schedule an appointment.