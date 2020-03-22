As of 10 a.m. Sunday: 63 confirmed cases; 11 people hospitalized; 289 people in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County reported its first COVID-19-related death, and there are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total to 63.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health said that of the 63 confirmed cases, 11 people are hospitalized. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 289 people are in mandatory quarantine.

The 17 new cases include:

- 2 Females in their 20s

- 1 Male in his 30s

- 3 Females in their 30s

- 1 Male in his 40s

- 1 Female in her 40s

- 1 Male in his 50s

- 1 Female in her 50s

- 3 Males in their 60s

- 3 Females in their 60s

- 1 Female in her 70s

One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

County residents who believe they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can call 585-753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.