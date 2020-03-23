According to the Monroe County Department of Health, there have been 5,626 confirmed cases of the flu this season in Monroe County. Of those cases, 743 required hospitalizations.

Seventeen people in Monroe County have died from influenza this season.

According to the Monroe County Department of Health, there have been 5,626 confirmed cases of the flu this season in Monroe County. Of those cases, 743 required hospitalizations.

Fifteen people over the age of 50, one person between the ages of 18 and 49, and a child under the age of 5 died from the flu this season.

Between March 7 and March 14, 240 new cases were confirmed — continuing a downward trend in the number of cases in Monroe County.