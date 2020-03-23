The town's Transfer Station remains open, but stay in your cars

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

VICTOR — While at this time town and village parks will remain open during the COVID-19 health crisis, town officials have decided that it would be in the best interest of residents and visitors that the four playgrounds close effective Monday.

This will help to promote social distancing in public spaces while moving into the warmer months and potential higher use periods.

The town’s Transfer Station is deemed a necessary government service, and weekly hours scheduled for this time of the year will be maintained.

Please stay in cars at all times when entering the building. Staff will unload trash and recycling materials.