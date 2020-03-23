Franklin Roosevelt fought World War II. John F. Kennedy outfaced Nikita Khrushchev in the Cuban Missile crisis. Ronald Reagan prophetically placed Marxism-Leninism on “the ash-heap of history.” Donald Trump now faces his testing time as president — trying to defeat novel Coronavirus.

Born in Wuhan, China, the COVID-19 intruder has claimed, as of Sunday night, March 22, 329,935 confirmed cases and 14,386 deaths globally — and 32,717 and 409, respectively, in America. Fighting an enemy within, Trump has become a war-time leader, the last hat many expected him to wear.

So here we are: “all in this together,” as the less cliché than truism goes. Can the United States oust this pandemic, as we outlasted Depression, beat polio, went first to the moon, and won the Cold War? Much depends on the president’s leadership. More depends on our character.

Soon after January’s outing of the virus, Trump closed our border and banned travel to and from China, then Europe, many in the press crying “racist!” The act has kept our density of disease far below the Continent’s. Nonetheless, some still shriek at Trump’s referencing the “Chinese Coronavirus,” pens and microphones so warped as to be unable to process thought.

Hearing panic, the White House at first minimized danger, then began “coordinating resources [with sttates], imposing public-health measures, and keeping the public involved,” said The Wall Street Journal. An aim was to keep new virus out of America; another, to help those infected within America. The challenge has been the diffuse U.S. health system, able to deal with 1957’s Asian Flu but not a pandemic turned in 140 countries.

The term “testing time” applies two-fold. Symbolically: In this month’s 75th anniversary of the Battle of and flag-raising over Iwo Jima, are we equal to a task as UNITED states? Literally: Can we get testing equipment to tell people they do or don’t have the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially demanded control over test development. Its monopoly led to delay and inertia, hospitals facing a shortage of masks, gowns, and other equipment.

Last week, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to get businesses to produce goods wed to national defense sans federal OK. A public-private tandem began to help government, too. After the CDC had conducted only 32,000 tests at its facilities and other labs, 3M started to produce 35 million testing masks a month. The Air Force flew 500,000 test kits from Italy to Memphis, the Pentagon provided up to 5 million respirator masks to protect health workers, and the Food and Drug Administration relaxed rules and regulations to find a treatment, temporary or permanent.

FDR touted “persistent experimentation.” Daily, it can help slug our way through. A proposed $1 trillion recovery plan would help people laid off, fired, hours cut, and/or loans past due. The stimulus package may send checks to homes and businesses of up to $1,000 per person. It would include $50 billion for the airline industry — and up to $500 billion for small businesses’ other needs. Firm or worker, said the Journal, “the money just isn’t coming in, but bills still have to be paid.” Strength: the plan’s structure. Weakness: Trump’s selling of it.

Three years ago, this space advised the new president to deep-six tweets which only stir those already convinced: “He needs to reach America through the only medium to reach every living room: TV.” Trump has given two network speeches about the virus: stumbling, lacking emphasis, voice monotone. A speech coach could aid eye contact, tone variety, get him to gesture more naturally, not drop volume at sentence’s end. It might solidify his handling of the crisis, already 55-43 percent positive, says an ABC News/Ipsos poll, and appeal to younger viewers.

Government at every level now urges us to stay home, adopt a “social distance” — five or six feet from another person — to avoid getting and/or transmitting the virus, especially inflicting the elderly. Yet at spring break, hundreds of thousands of potential carriers of the virus, disdaining responsibility, flocked to the Florida and West Coast coast to drink and party. They included Millennials, born 1981-96.

A Forbes/Zogby poll headlines: “Many Millennials Remain Unconcerned.” The Journal noted “campuses lit for end-of-the-world parties,” callous to how narcissism might infect a parent. Partier Brianna Leeder told CBS News: “It’s totally messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to bars or the beaches? And they’re closing all of it” — beaches emptied by Florida cities repulsed by people as shallow as a spoon.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo memorably dubbed them “almost unbelievably irresponsible and reckless.” He is aware, as they are not, that character forms a nation’s DNA. Growing up, I remember seeing pictures of World War II Polish cavalry on horseback, mere spears facing huge German tanks — futile but supremely noble. To sacrifice for your country is noble. Someone should tell the drunks and the swells.

