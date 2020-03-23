Bank employees continue to provide personalized service using technology to host meetings via phone or video conference.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Five Star Bank president and CEO Martin Birmingham announced changes the bank has made in response to COVID-19. For customers, through April 30, 2020, the Bank will be waiving early CD penalty fees for withdrawals up to $20,000 (limited to one penalty-free withdrawal per CD account); eliminating all insufficient funds (overdrafts) and returned item fees; eliminating all Pay by Phone fees; waiving all late fees; offering the opportunity for monthly mortgage, home equity loan or home equity line payment relief; offering the opportunity to defer unsecured consumer loans or lines of credit and secured consumer loans and lines of credit payments; and offering unsecured personal loans up to $5,000, up to 60 months at 2.95% APR subject to credit approval (additional terms and conditions may apply).

Five Star banks will remain accessible through branch drive-thrus, via the web through NetTeller, via mobile devices through AirTeller or through the Call Center. Customers can access cash with no-surcharge fee through any Five Star Bank ATM, as well as multiple alternative locations. Customers can find the closest surcharge-free ATM or branch at https://www.five- starbank.com/resources/branch-and-atm-locations.

The Bank also implemented non-essential business travel and visitor restrictions that reduce or eliminate in-person meetings, events, conferences and training sessions. Associates continue to provide personalized service by utilizing technology to host meetings via phone or video conference.