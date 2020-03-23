Geva Theatre Center in Rochester is postponing or canceling the remaining productions of its 2019-20 season as public gatherings are suspended in response to COVID-19.

“Once” and “Cry it Out,” which were running when attendance restrictions were put in place, will be available to stream on BroadwayHD. Geva hopes to stage “Looks Like Pretty” in July.

“Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” will be rescheduled for another time next season. The production of “Vietgone” that was to close out the season cannot be rescheduled and was canceled. Other cancellations include the Regional Writers Showcase, Young Writers Showcase and the final play of the “Hornets’ Nest” series.

Mark Cuddy, artistic director, and Christopher Mannelli, executive director, announced 10 major productions and two festivals of the 2020-2021 season, which marks the nonprofit theater’s 48th year. Dawn Lipson will serve as honorary season producer.

“We all want to come together to celebrate the special experience of live, professional theater,” Cuddy said. “The new season holds great joy and hope within its varied selections and now, more than ever, it will provide a gathering place to build community once again.”

The lineup consists of “Airness” on Sept. 1-Oct. 4; the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival on Sept. 15-26, 2021, and Festival of New Theatre in October; Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” on Oct. 14-Nov. 15; “The Chinese Lady” on Oct. 28-Nov. 15; “A Christmas Carol” on Nov. 25-Dec. 27; “Yoga Play” on Jan. 19-Feb. 14, 2021; “The Real James Bond … Was Dominican” on Jan. 27-Feb. 14, 2021; “Once on this Island” on Feb. 23-March 28, 2021; “Selling Kabul” on April 6-May 2, 2021; “We Swim, We Talk, We Go to War” on April 21-May 9, 2021; and “Ring of Fire” on May 12-June 13, 2021.

“We are so thankful to all of our patrons for the outpouring of support we have seen,” Mannelli said. “At this time, donations and support from the Rochester community are critical to bring this next season to life on our stage.”

Subscriptions for the full 2020-21 season are available for $222. The Wilson Stage Series and Fielding Studio Series can be purchased for $126 and $96, respectively. Visit gevatheatre.org for information.