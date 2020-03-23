Wayne County now at 4

Monroe County reported its second COVID-19-related death, and there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County, bringing the total to 81.

Health officials say the person died at Unity Hospital. They did not release any details about the person's age or health condition before contracting the virus.

Of the 81 confirmed cases, 12 people are hospitalized. Six of the 12 patients are in the ICU.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 395 people in Monroe County are in mandatory quarantine.

The University of Rochester says a staff member and a student on the River Campus tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the employee nor the student remain on campus.

According to the health department, the new case is a woman in her 40s.

The first COVID-19-related death was reported on March 17.

County residents who believe they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can call 585-753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

In Ontario County, there are now 10 confirmed cases, according to Ontario COunty Public Health.

Ontario County Public Health notes that there is no area or town in the county that is more affected than the others. According to the website, none of the people affected — which include a student at Canandaigua Middle School — are hospitalized, and all of them, along with their contacts, are under mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, in Wayne County, Public Health reported there is one additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to four.

Wayne County has not provided information as to whether or not the fourth person with COVID-19 is hospitalized, or what their age or gender is.

The county did provide that information about the previous three cases. Wayne County Public Health said Saturday those three people are being treated in area hospitals and being monitored by the department. They are a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

For more Wayne County-specific information about COVID-19, call 315-946-5700 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.