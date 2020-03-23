A patient at the Jewish Home of Rochester has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A patient at the Jewish Home of Rochester has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jewish Senior Life says the patient, who had been admitted to the short-term rehabilitation floor, is currently in isolation at the Jewish Home.

All patients on the floor have private rooms and are now in isolation.

Jewish Senior Life President and CEO Mike King issued the following statement Monday:

“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are in control of the situation."

Jewish Senior Life says employees who had contact with the patient will be notified.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow