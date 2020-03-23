A patient at St. Ann's nursing home on Portland Avenue in Irondequoit has tested positive for COVID-19. St. Ann's has 388 beds in its facility.

Dr. Kim Petrone, MD, the medical director, posted a message on the skilled nursing facility's website to staff and family members of the patients, saying the patient resides on the ninth floor.

The patient is in isolation, along with other seniors living on the same floor of the 388-bed facility.

Petrone goes on to say employees who had direct contact with the person will be contacted by employee health.

In the meantime, staff who worked on that floor after Tuesday, March 17, have been advised to check their temperatures twice daily and monitor for any sign or symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat, and to stay home if they are feeling sick.

Petrone says other patients on that floor and their family members have been contacted.

St. Ann's, like many nursing facilities, has restricted outside visitors for most patients and screens everyone who enters the building.

St. Ann's, like many nursing facilities, has restricted all outside visitors with few exceptions and screens everyone who enters the building to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

