For Rosie and me, stay at home means more time outdoors

Rosie and I talked for hours, while walking many miles, about when to go live sharing our adventures. Now, with social distancing between humans, me working from home and hiking the perfect antidote for cabin fever, we launch “Sherwood in the Forest with Rosie.”

Look for our photos and tales from the trails each week. We want to bring you more than a dog and pony show — maybe inspiration toward a howling good time trekking around the Finger Lakes and Bristol Hills.

A bit about us. We are two seniors, enthusiastic about our hometown of Naples. Rosie is a 10-year-old Redbone Coonhound and I am, let’s just say, MPN “senior reporter.”

Look for our column each Tuesday. If we miss a week here and there, that’s because Rosie decided it was a good day for a nap.

Bottom line: Dogs and gals just wanna have fun. So if you find a run-on-sentence here and there (we hope not), you find the photos a little fuzzy (we hope not) or you find it boring (we hope not!), please don’t bark at us.

We do welcome comments and suggestions. Email me at jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com or find me on Twitter: @MPN_JSherwood