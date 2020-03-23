WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in April, among others.
WXXI-TV will air “World on Fire on Masterpiece” at 9 p.m. on Sundays, April 5-May 17; “Ken Burns presents The Gene: An Intimate History” at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 7-14; and “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World: An American Experience Presentation” at 8 p.m. on April 21.
Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Hochstein at 100” at noon on April 8. AM 1370 will present “1A” at 10 a.m. on weekdays.
Visit interactive.wxxi.org for information.
WXXI highlights April programs
