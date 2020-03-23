WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in April, among others.

WXXI-TV will air “World on Fire on Masterpiece” at 9 p.m. on Sundays, April 5-May 17; “Ken Burns presents The Gene: An Intimate History” at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 7-14; and “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World: An American Experience Presentation” at 8 p.m. on April 21.

Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Hochstein at 100” at noon on April 8. AM 1370 will present “1A” at 10 a.m. on weekdays.

