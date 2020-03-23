WXXI-TV is airing “Learn at Home” to support families, educators and students in response to school closings due to the coronavirus.

Educational content for grades 3 and under, 4-8, and 9-12 runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. WXXI Kids remains the same. Printable versions of the adjusted weekly schedules are available online.

WXXI will air a series of spots to explain the “Learn at Home” model, support parents and students, and promote free educational learning materials.

The station’s mission is to provide learning opportunities for every child, especially those at risk, whenever and wherever they access media. WXXI’s Education team pulled together online resources in support of this effort, including videos and activities for educators and families, and professional learning experiences for educators.

PBS LearningMedia New York is a free database of resources that educators can share with students who are learning through Google Classroom, email and other channels. Families and educators can subscribe to WXXI Education and WXXI Kids newsletters.

WXXI Kids, WXXI Education and WXXI Rochester social media channels feature daily content for students in grades 12 and under. This includes free learning apps from PBS Kids, printable and downloadable activities, and videos and interactive lessons.

Virtual challenges are available for schools, families and students that use WXXI public media technology resources to create off-line, hands-on activities such as design challenges with everyday materials, and nature challenges to observe and report observations about signs of spring.

Visit wxxi.org/education, facebook.com/wxxieducation, twitter.com/edoutreach21, instagram.com/wxxieducation, facebook.com/wxxikids or instagram.com/wxxikids to access these resources.