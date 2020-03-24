Humanities New York is accepting Action Grant applications to provide up to $5,000 for projects that encourage public audiences to reflect on their values, explore new ideas and engage with others in their community.
Proposals related to the women’s suffrage centennial are welcome. The deadline is May 1 for projects starting July 1 or later.
Quick Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
Visit humanitiesny.org for information.
HNY extends Action Grant deadline
