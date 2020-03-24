Meeting can be accessed online or by phone, as county buildings are closed to the public due to coronavirus

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors meeting will be available to join online or by phone on Thursday, during its usual scheduled time beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Details for joining the meeting via Webex, with access code and password, are on the Ontario County website at

You can also call into the meeting, providing the code and password, at 1-408-418-9388

The meeting is expected to last two hours.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, county buildings are closed to the public.