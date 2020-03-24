In an effort to relieve pressure on health care aides scrambling for day care as a result of school closings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peregrine Senior Living at Crimson Ridge in Greece is offering a subsidy to its employees to facilitate safe and secure day care.

Peregrine operates long-term care facilities across New York and Maryland, including assisted living, memory care and independent living. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, including wellness checks and taking daily temperatures of residents and employees.

“Our staff should not have to choose between caring for our frail residents and caring for their children during this difficult time,” President Stephen Bowman said. “While our No. 1 priority is our residents, we also recognize that our heroic staff need to be supported so they make it into work with peace of mind from what is happening at home.”

When schools closed due to the coronavirus, many families were left without supervision for their school-age children.

“This is a very frightening time for our frail seniors, many of whom have dementia, as they have experienced restricted visitation from their families,” Bowman said. “Our staff are also their families, so stability and familiarity is critical for their physical and emotional health. “We are immensely grateful for the compassion and commitments of our Peregrine family.”

Call (315) 727-5610 for information.