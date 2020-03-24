HCR Home Care is enlisting community volunteers to sew washable/reusable surgical face masks for home health aides, nurses, therapists and social workers.

These are not the N95 masks needed for hospitals and other health care workers. The goal is to have between 1,500 and 2,000 cotton masks, enough for two for every field worker.

“While we have not run out of masks, we expect a limited supply due to the mandate that all field staff wear a protective mask,” HCR administrator Laura Martini said. “Fabric masks are a last resort, but this effort will help us further protect our patients and our employees.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can email lbartolotti@hcrhealth.com for information.

