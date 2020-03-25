Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Isabella Nunez and Natalie Smith, of Brockport, recently received scholarships to study nursing at Alfred State. Nunez was awarded an All-American Scholarship and Smith received a Presidential Scholarship. Both are slated to graduate from Brockport High School in 2020.

Churchville

Riley Harling, of Churchville, recently received an Academic Distinction Scholarship to study diagnostic medical sonography at Alfred State. Harling is slated to graduate from Churchville-Chili Senior High School in 2020.

Hamlin

Noah Rath, of Hamlin, recently received an Academic Distinction Scholarship to study marketing at Alfred State. Rath is slated to graduate from Kendall Junior-Senior High School in 2020.

Hilton

Rachel Inman, of Hilton, received an Academic Distinction Scholarship to study nursing at Alfred State. Inman is slated to graduate from Hilton High School in 2020.

Rochester

Ariana Braccio, of Rochester, recently received an All-American Scholarship to study surveying and geomatics engineering technology at Alfred State. Braccio is slated to graduate from Spencerport High School in 2020.

Michael Colopietro, of Rochester, graduated in December 2019 with an associate degree in culinary arts from SUNY Delhi.

Spencerport

Jarr Briggs and Ashley Triolo, of Spencerport, recently received scholarships to attend Alfred State. Briggs received an Excellence in Education Scholarship to study computer science. Triolo earned an Alumni Scholarship to study graphic and media design. Both are slated to graduate from Spencerport High School in 2020.