This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

In a letter to town residents sent out Wednesday, Canandaigua Supervisor Cathy Menikotz included all sorts of useful information, from health resources to safety tips to social distancing dos and don'ts to even what stores offer senior hours (and which ones deliver).

The supervisor also provided some historical context of what everyone is dealing with in battling the coronavirus, and the “constant media deluge we are being bombarded with that take a toll on us all both physically and mentally.”

“We will get through this … together … stronger and more resilient,” Menikotz writes. “Our younger generation will tell their grandchildren of the sacrifices that were made and the humanity that rose above it all to come out the other side with a greater appreciation for and dedication to our fellow humans. I am humbled by it all.”

Town updates as they related to the coronavirus can be found by visiting http://www.townofcanandaigua.org/page.asp?id=223.

Words from Victor

Town Supervisor Jack Marren and Village Mayor Gary Hadden produced a joint statement for Victor residents, which also was released Wednesday. Their message: "Be prepared, not scared."

They offer lots of safety tips — for details, visit https://www.victorny.org/DocumentCenter/View/3180/COVID19-Resident-Message-Town-Village-PDF — but also offer words of perspective:

“This is an unsettling time for our country and our community, as we are in a public health emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Your elected leaders and public health officials are working around the clock to slow the spread of the virus and provide care to those who need it. It is important to remember that we need to be prepared, not scared. Heed the advice of public health experts who agree that the most effective way to ‘flatten the curve,’ or slow the spread of the virus, is to practice social distancing.”

Time to disperse

Folks aren’t supposed to gather together in groups — indoors or outdoors — in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

That goes for skateboarders, too.

Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said a group of skateboarders got together at Commons Park downtown on Tuesday. An officer arrived, explained the concerns to the group and asked them to disperse.

“They complied,” Hedworth said.

The incident also serves as an example of how the police department is trying to deal with this health crisis not in a heavy-handed situation, but in a way that reflects that family, friends and community are all in this together.

Addressing situations as they arise will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, Hedworth said.

Taking temps

Members of the Canandaigua Fire Department are heeding the advice of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the corresponding organization for firefighters when it comes to halting the spread of the coronavirus.

Before they begin each shift, firefighters are having their temperatures taken to make sure they have no fever. And if they have any symptoms, they will be sent home, according to Fire Chief Frank Magnera.

After every call, trucks are wiped down and equipment is disinfected.

"Everyday, we are getting new information," Magnera said. "It's very fluid. We'll adjust as necessary."