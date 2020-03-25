The governor pleads with the federal government to deploy ventilators, other gear to New York

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with the federal government Tuesday to deploy its reserves of ventilators and medical gear to New York, warning that coronavirus cases are spiking more aggressively than the state had originally anticipated.

Cuomo, speaking at his daily COVD-19 briefing in Manhattan, said the state's projection models now suggest the apex of the coronavirus crisis could hit New York within 14 to 21 days, rather than the 45 days the state projected late last week.

He likened it to a "bullet train" headed for New York, urging the federal government to deploy as many ventilators and as much protective medical gear it can to the state as quickly as possible.

"Where are they?" Cuomo said. "Where are the ventilators? Where are the masks? Where are the gowns? Where are they?”

As of Tuesday morning, New York had 25,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which was more than half of the national total at the time the state released its figures. Of those, 3,234 of those cases resulted in hospitalization and 210 resulted in death, according to the state.

President Donald Trump, in turn, criticized Cuomo for not buying more ventilators in 2015, when a state task force issued guidelines on how to ration ventilators in the case of a potential flu pandemic.

“We’re building him hospitals, we’re building him medical centers, and we’re doing definitely more for him than anybody else," Trump said on Fox News. "But he should have ordered the ventilators."

New York's existing hospital system has nowhere near the capacity the state expects to need as the number of coronavirus cases reaches its peak.

The state has worked with Trump's administration to begin building temporary hospitals in four downstate locations, including the Javits Center in Manhattan and the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

But Cuomo said New York's latest projections suggest the state could need as many as 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ventilators. Previously, the state had anticipated needing as many as 110,000 beds.

Under normal circumstances, the state has 53,000 beds and about 3,000 intensive care unit beds, which have ventilators. The state has procured another 7,000 ventilators, Cuomo said, leaving it about 30,000 short of its projected need.

On Monday, Cuomo issued an executive order requiring hospitals to put plans in place to increase their capacity by at least 50%, though he asked them to set a goal of doubling it.

By Tuesday, Cuomo repeated his call for Trump to use the powers of the federal Defense Production Act, which would allow him to force private businesses and factories to produce much-needed medical equipment.

"We need at a minimum an additional 30,000 ventilators," Cuomo said at the Javits Center. "You can not buy them, you cannot find them. Every state is trying to get them. Every country is trying to get them.”

Trump, on Fox News, said the federal government is already doing more for New York than any other state.

“I’m not blaming him or anything else," Trump said. "But he shouldn’t be talking about us. He’s supposed to be buying his own ventilators. We’re going to help.”

The Democratic governor has alternated between being critical and complimentary of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis.

In early March, Cuomo suggested the federal government's response may one day be remembered as a "public-health version of Katrina," referencing the George W. Bush administration's often-criticized response to the hurricane that battered New Orleans and the Gulf.

By the middle of the month, Trump's administration had approved a number of response measures sought by New York, including an ability for the state to contract with private laboratories, which allowed the state's testing capacity to skyrocket.

At that point, Cuomo was largely complimentary of Trump, saying the Republican president was "ready, willing and able to help."

On Tuesday, Cuomo was critical of the federal government as a whole, though he stopped short of criticizing the president by name, instead urging U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to deploy the federal government's emergency stockpiles to the state.

The day before, Trump announced FEMA would be sending 400 ventilators to New York, a number Cuomo said won't put a dent in the state's significant need.

This week, the National Guard and FEMA traveled to New York to begin building the temporary hospitals, including the space at the Javits Center that will house 2,000 beds -- 1,000 for acute care, and 1,000 for lower-level care, Cuomo said.

The Defense Production Act is the only way to ensure more ventilators are produced, Cuomo claimed. He said it must be deployed soon because the equipment will take time to make and a wave of cases is staring the state down.

"The president said this is a war," Cuomo said. "Then act like this is a war,"