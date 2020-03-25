National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Kelvin Hammerl, of Greece, and Mouhamadoul Anderson and Shaunadean Skoda, of Rochester, to new ranks.

Anderson was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion.

Hammerl serves with the 10th Mountain Division (Mobile Command Post — Operations Detachment) and was promoted to sergeant first class.

Skoda was promoted to chief warrant officer 5 and serves with the Company B, 642nd Support Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.