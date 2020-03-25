This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

HOPEWELL — When Ontario Center closed its doors to visitors earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, residents started using technology to communicate with their loved ones.

This included posting messages on St. Patrick’s Day to tell their loved ones they were OK and safe.

“Many of our residents have found means to communicate to their families, such as phone, FaceTime, Skype and the various social media pages we have,” said Tammy Voeltz, recreation director. “St. Patrick’s Day is always so special for everyone, but this year it feels very different.”