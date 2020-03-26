Update: The Irondequoit, Greece and Rochester branches are closed and previously scheduled appointments are voided. The Henrietta branch is open to limited transactions by appointment only. Automotive dealers can drop off transactions at the Irondequoit branch.

The Irondequoit, Greece, Henrietta and Rochester DMV branches are appointment-only until April 1, except for the surrendering of license plates. Passport applications are suspended.

Customers should limit their interactions with the Downtown Filing Office to essential transactions. Many DMV transactions can be completed online.

To make an appointment, visit monroedmv.setmore.com or call (585) 753-1604. Walk-in visitors are provided information about booking an appointment.

