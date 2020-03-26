Fortune magazine recently named First American Equipment Finance in Fairport second among the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance in the small/medium category.

“Even in challenging times, First American colleagues create a work environment where new ideas are celebrated and change is embraced,” CEO Alan Sikora said. “A digital focus, combined with personalized service, is more important today than ever.

“As the result of COVID-19, First American moved to a 100% work-from-home strategy in early March. Our colleagues are staying connected, supporting one another and serving clients without interruption. The recent events have demonstrated the quality and genuineness of our people. It’s inspiring.”

To determine the 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing nearly 780,000 employees working in the financial services and insurance industry in the U.S.

A full 85% of the evaluation is based on employee feedback. The remaining 15% is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

Fortune and Great Place to Work also ranked First American as a Best Midsize Workplace for Millennials, Best in New York, Best for Women, Best for Giving Back and Best for New Grads. Entrepreneur Magazine named First American as a Top Company Culture and Selling Power Magazine named First American among the Best to Sell For. Best Companies Group named First American as the No. 1 Best Midsize Place to Work in New York for two years running.