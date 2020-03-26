While some companies already were familar with remote working, moving to an entirely digital workplace can mean dealing with a learning curve

With many businesses deemed non-essential shut down due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, many workers throughout the state and country have begun to work from home in order to maintain the social distancing protocols considered necessary by health care experts.

For information management company Red Argyle, the shift to working completely remotely is a familiar path, one which has been integral to the company since its inception, according to chief executive officer Garry Polmateer. In fact, he first met the organization's founder and chief technical officer, Tom Patros, through remote work.

"What happened was, I'm an Albany resident, and Tom has always been a Canandaigua resident, and I was employed in Rochester for a little while. That's where I actually met Tom,” Polmateer said. “So I worked full-time remote there for three years and then when Tom and I started Red Argyle we were full-time remote from each other."

As they hired more people, the CEO said, "they were all full-time remote."

"We've always had that remote capability and background in our DNA, so to speak." Polmateer said.

Yet while the company started out with an entirely digital office space, Polmateer eventually found benefits to in-person collaboration.

"When we got to eight or nine people we realized that every time we met in person we got so much work done that it would be great to have an office where we can take advantage of some collaboration," he said. And so, the information management company moved into its first office in Canandaigua by 2011, one year after its founding.

But now, with the spread of COVID-19, Polmateer said the company made the decision to start working from home on March 13, putting on hold their plans to transition into a larger space that would operate as Red Argyle's headquarters within Canandaigua. And despite Polmateer’s and other employees' background in remote work, the transition remained jarring for newcomers to the company.

"Number one, we have some younger staff who have always worked in our office, who haven't done a full-time remote gig,” Polmateer said. “So we had to get them up to speed on working remote, how to go about a day when you're home. The other challenge is that our projects have changed dramatically since we were a full remote company. So we had to make adjustments to project communications and use of technology."

While Red Argyle had initially done most work through phone calls and video conferencing, the company now uses three applications to facilitate greater communication amongst its workforce. Slack, the digital messaging app with over 10 million users according to the company’s website as of January 2019, is in heavy use at Red Argyle. Yet with the entire workforce working remotely now, Polmateer has noticed some problems with the app.

“We’ve used Slack for a while, but when everybody went remote, we just saw the Slack utilization go through the roof, and we had to look at that to figure out how to make it efficient, because it got so busy” with conversations, he said.

Given how conversations in a specific chat room in Slack can start to pile up, Polmateer has pushed for people using the app to exercise awareness of when a conversation should be moved to video conferencing, using Google Hangouts.

“Let’s all hit the pause button and get a meeting going, where we can just talk it out, because it’s so easy, once you start chatting, to forget that you can actually talk it through about 10 times faster,” he said, adding how a face-to-face meeting carries additional benefits in understanding each other.

“Then we can have body language, voice, tone, et cetera. And then we can go back to work,” he added.

Aside from Slack and Google Hangouts, the other major software app used by the company is Salesforce, which is the company’s primary development tool it uses for its clients, which range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller businesses, according to Polmateer.

And much like the hurdles faced by his workforce working entirely from home, Polmateer has found his clients facing a similar learning curve.

“Obviously the customers have been a big challenge,” he said. “Unlike us, we work with customers who have never worked remotely before and it was quite chaotic then. So you’re trying to make them feel at peace and calm and take it into account, the learning curve, that they’re going through.”

Steve Barnhoorn, a Honeoye resident who has also worked remotely from his home since April 2012, also noticed a change in business due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has caused a pause in my outreach to customers and prospects. This is out of respect and sensitivity to businesses who are struggling with the crisis,” Barnhoorn said. “For now, I am doing data-related work so when business operations resume, I can re-engage corporate America accordingly.”

While Barnhoorn uses different apps for communication, primarily GoToMeeting and Microsoft Teams Meeting, he says video conference calls have often been “the norm” for his work.

Regardless of how long the pandemic continues, experts say remote working trends are likely to continue, with flexible working viewed as favorable by 80% of U.S. workers, according to a March 2019 survey done by the International Workplace Group.

This research follows analysis done by the American Psychological Association, who found 26 million Americans, which make up 16% of the workforce, worked remotely at least part of the time as of October 2019, following data which showed remote work increasing by 115%, over a 10-year period beginning in 2005.

While working remotely can be popular and is currently mandatory, there are certain drawbacks as well as advantages depending on the type of work that needs to be done, according to a November 2019 study done by the Journal of Business and Psychology.

Through observations of 273 teleworkers from sales, marketing, accounting, engineering and other departments at one business, psychologists found employees with highly complex jobs not requiring “significant collaboration or social support performed better when telecommunting than when working in the company’s office.”

The same principle can also be applied to specific duties associated with a job, according to co-author Ravi Gajendran, assistant professor in the department of global leadership and management at Florida International University.

“It’s not so much that telecommuting is good or bad; it’s just that sometimes it’s advantageous and sometimes it’s not,” Gajendran said.

One major disadvantage that can arise from working at home is losing contact with co-workers, which can create problems for people aiming for a promotion, according to Rochester Institute of Technology associate professor of management Shal Khazanchi.

“Relationships with employees and the organization predicts a lot of individual outcomes,” Khazanchi said.

“Some team dynamics can be lost, and that can be shown to impact creativity,” she added, noting how creating room for in-person meetings can help offset the isolation that can take effect.

“Find a way to help connect employees with each other and the organization. That’s the goal,” she said.

As face-to-face interactions may not be viable for some time, Polmateer advises a greater understanding and patience when it comes to connecting with workers virtually.

“People have enough stuff to worry about right now,” he said. “The last thing should be worrying about their angry employer making sure they’re at their desk at a certain time.”