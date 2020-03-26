Lab results show that COVID-19 remains viable in still air for half an hour. The CDC has been great at correcting Donald Trump and offered great advice. Something I haven't seen spotlighted is the heightened risk of public toilets. Even when exhaust fans work for a confined space, is the air exchange enough to exhaust the coughing and sneezing of the people who have used the facility before you?

Use paper towels. If you use the blow dryer, you activate a mechanical sneeze that blows COVID-19 right up your nose and into your medical record. Yes, it is difficult to both drink plenty of liquids and at the same time avoid public toilets, but be aware of the danger and try. I am 71 years old and have the bladder of a pregnant lady, so I am doomed, but save yourself. Go before you go.

Tom Bulger

Canandaigua