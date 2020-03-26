The coronavirus issue is impacting all aspects of American life and service organizations such as Rotary are no exception.

Jim Crane, president of the Victor-Farmington Rotary Club, suspended regular meetings and monthly board of directors meetings for the immediate future. The club postponed the Taste of the Finger Lakes and tentatively rescheduled the event for May 31.

Two of the club’s traditional projects — delivering pine tree seedlings to Victor elementary school students in celebration of Arbor Day, and assembling and delivering Easter baskets for low-income students in Rochester — are cancelled.

The club continues to plan for the annual law enforcement recognition dinner on May 13 at Ravenwood Golf Club. The dinner recognizes one officer from New York State Police and one from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding service to the community.

Crane advised club members that the board will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and take further action as necessary.

Rotary District 7120 cancelled its annual training assembly for local clubs. The assembly was scheduled for April 4 in Canandaigua. The District also cancelled its annual conference slated for May 1-3 in Niagara Falls.

Rotary International cancelled its annual convention set for June 6-10 in Honolulu.