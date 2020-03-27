Business, government and educational communities recently came together at the State of the Town, Village and Schools, hosted by the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce.

Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna, Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz and Superintendent Brett Provenzano highlighted accomplishments from the past year and what to expect moving forward.

Hanna honored staff members for their professional achievements and awards. Kelly Attridge received the Young Professional Award from the Genesee Valley Recreation and Parks Society. Jim Donahue earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York State Recreation and Park Society. Jen West became a state-registered municipal clerk.

This year, the town of Perinton plans to resurface over 65 miles of roads, repair sewer pipes and docks, add sidewalks, and improve trails and Town Hall. Family living space grew through the Glen at Perinton Hills and Aldrich Glen. Single family lots are being built on Janders Run (18), Whitney Road East (nine) and Hamilton Place (two), as well as 16 multifamily units.

Summer plans and offerings include concerts at Center Park, recreation programs, and the aquatic/fitness center. Residents are encouraged to visit perinton.org//PASS to connect with the Perinton Alert Services System.

Domaratz announced evolving 2020 communications for the village of Fairport with a new website, text messaging and comprehensive plan. She pointed to signs of investment in the community with Village Landing; 25 Parce Avenue; West Avenue rental property; housing on West Church Street, Hulburt Road and Roselawn Avenue; and seven new or expanded businesses in 2019 — a $9.5 million investment.

The village thanked the team that seized the bridge project as an opportunity. Multiple organizations coordinated an on-time project, and added events, lights and signs. Domaratz reported that Fairport was named an electric vehicle model community.

Moving forward, focus will be on affordable housing, preserving village history, increasing attention toward sustainability, the bicentennial gateway canal project and a train-viewing platform, and adding to the desirability of businesses and residents to locate in Fairport.

Provenzano reported on the Fairport Central School District’s focus of serving the whole child, with safety first. He said the declining enrollment trend is leveling off, after losing 900 students in the last decade. The school system serves students from 25 countries with 22 different languages.

His presentation covered the future consolidation of Minerva DeLand School and Fairport High School, expanding the transportation center, smart lighting, HVAC and plumbing efficiencies, outer wall upgrades to reduce energy consumption, adding water coolers with bottle fillers, enhancing science and technology, increasing safety and security while complying with building codes, and improving physical education sites.

The district is in the design phase of a voter-supported capital improvement project, which has an impact of approximately $45 per year on the average homeowner. Construction is anticipated to end in 2023. The annual school budget supports appropriate class sizes, educational programming, mental health and unique learning needs, ensuring an active student connection, and increased sustainability, with 1% of the budget supporting facility and infrastructure maintenance and updates.