A Virginia resident is accused of having sexual contact with a minor earlier this year in Farmington.

Tuan H. Nguyen, 31, of Hampton, Virginia, was charged Friday morning with second-degree criminal sexual act after an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the investigation revealed Nguyen had sexual contact with someone under the age of 15 in Farmington on March 25, 2020.

Nguyen was committed to jail in lieu of $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond. He will reappear in Farmington Town Court. A stay-away order of protection has been issued for the minor.