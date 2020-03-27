This summer, the OFC Creations Theatre Center will open at Winton Place Plaza, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, in the former Downstairs Cabaret and Comix Cafe.

The multipurpose arts center will focus on youth theater education and performances, mounting professional plays and musicals, hosting community events, presenting out-of-town entertainers, and providing performance space to local arts groups. It will offer classes in acting, singing and dancing; school field trips and tours; community events; and theater camps.

The air-conditioned theater will seat 260 people with parking for 700 vehicles, and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This new center is exactly what our students, artists and audiences need right now,” said Eric Johnson, of Brighton, OFC founder and executive director. “The center is ideal for expanding our already growing programming, and allows for us to connect and partner with many more community arts organizations.”

Before having its own home, OFC productions were staged at the Kodak Center, Nazareth College, East End Theatre and Lyric Theatre.

Hunter Ekberg, of Brighton, will serve as operations manager. He is director of Hands-In Entertainment, a nonprofit focused on event and performance interpreting for deaf and hard-of-hearing community members.

The OFC Creations Theatre Center will open with “A Chorus Line” on July 10-19, followed by “A Midsummer Night’s Drag” on July 24-Aug. 2, “Frank’s Rat Pack” on Aug. 7-8, “Remembering Elvis” on Aug. 15-16 and “Charlotte’s Web” on Aug. 22 and 30.

Full operations will start in September. The 2020-21 season will be announced this summer. Call (585) 667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.