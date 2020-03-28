Right now we are in a desperate struggle with a very dangerous virus. But as terrible as this virus is, as much damage as it does, it does not look likely that it will kill us all and there is no reason — beyond our own foolishness — to grant it the power to destroy our economy.

No, we will survive this peril, though it may never go completely away. So the real question is, will we learn from it? Will we take the “message” of the pandemic and translate it into improvement?

So what is the “message” of this pandemic? Possibly, it is this: Everything is interconnected and when we don’t understand that fact, we wallow in ignorance. When ignorance rules, it becomes a forward force, an intentional (though mindless) force. It seeks to grind down all opposition. In doing so, it finds its personal and political forms — from bullying and greed at the personal level to unchecked corporatism and totalitarianism at the political level.

So the real battle we are fighting is with ignorance. We are culpable as well as victims. We see a tree for its lumber or its shade, but can’t calculate that it might be more valuable for its chemistry. Almost all medicines have arisen from the chemistry of plants and trees. We see our lakes and rivers for their recreational delights, beauty and power potential, but often forget that they are our sources for the water of life that flows from our taps and the amplifiers of life far, far downstream from us. We too often ignore that they are part of the great water cycle that is itself part of what produces a tree’s specific chemistry, that unique array of linked atoms that we may one day discover can save the life of a suffocating elder or howling baby, people who have contracted an awful virus because of the ignorance of those who carry on their lives blindly, picking up and spreading the virus because they couldn’t be bothered to consider the interrelatedness of our world, and perhaps neglected to wash their hands with the lake water that would run from the tap had it been used.

At this moment, as we face down this terrifying virus, we must realize that it is much more than the virus we must fight. We must fight ignorance. Confront it wherever and whenever we see it. Push back! Defy it; challenge it. Ignorance often backs down when we do, but it also always comes back. This fight is forever, as it will be with the virus, and the many more viruses that may follow.

This particular virus, as bad as it is, will not kill us all. But if we do not fight the ignorance that currently promotes its spread, it may do the worst of collateral damage. If we let it, ignorance will strike at the heart of our democratic freedoms and, in our rush to return to “The Economy,” it will return gladly to destroying our trees, our lakes, and the very earth that sustains us.

My college chemistry professor told us our exams were “opportunities.” Unfortunately, in my youth, I viewed them generally as opportunities for failure. I’ve changed my mind. We are being tested right now. Let’s not flunk this “opportunity” by returning thoughtlessly, hastily, ignorantly, to the unconnected-ness that got us here. Let’s use this opportunity to change for the better.

Andy Thomas is a Canandaigua resident.