Monroe County confirmed the fifth death in Monroe County from the novel coronavirus Saturday night, while Ontario County saw its number of cases increase by one, up to 19 total.

ROCHESTER — A fifth death has been confirmed in Monroe County from COVID-19, while 12 more people in Monroe County have tested positive to bring the total number of cases to 202. In Ontario County, the Public Health Department issued a release Saturday, adding a new case to their total, bringing it 19 positive cases.

No additional information was given on the fifth fatality as of press time.

New data released by the Monroe County Department of Health released Saturday afternoon shows that 32 people are now hospitalized; 22 of those patients are in the ICU.

Of the 202 cases, 23 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of nine from Friday's numbers.

The health department also reports 442 people are in mandatory quarantine or isolation.

The 36 new cases since Friday include:

- 2 Females between age 10 and 19

- 4 Females in their 20s

- 5 Females in their 30s

- 4 Males in their 30s

- 4 Females in her 40s

- 3 Females in their 50s

- 2 Males in their 50s

- 2 Females in their 60s

- 2 Males in their 60s

- 2 Females in their 70s

- 3 Males in their 70s

- 1 Female in her 80s

- 1 Female in her 90s

- 1 Male in his 90s

The county has created a map of the cases by zip code.

Five people in Monroe County have died from COVID-19. The first person to die in Monroe County was a 54-year-old man who died at Rochester General Hospital on March 17. Health officials confirmed on March 23 that another person died at Unity Hospital. The third patient died at Strong Memorial Hospital, health officials announced on March 24. On March 26, health officials confirmed the death of a fourth person.

The health department is asking people who have recently traveled to New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days when they come back.

County residents who believe they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can call 585-753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.