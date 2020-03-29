National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Alex Harris, of Canandaigua; Gomez Perryman, of Manchester; and Evan Chappelle, of Rushville, to new ranks.

Chappelle was promoted to private and serves with the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

Harris is assigned to the Troop A, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), and was promoted to sergeant.

Perryman was promoted to private first class and serves with the 222nd Military Police Company.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.