St. Ann’s Community recently distributed approximately $400,000 in bonuses to 875 employees in a show of appreciation and support.

Workers are providing constant care to residents and patients of the senior living communities in Irondequoit, LeRoy and Webster, who represent vulnerable and at-risk populations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appreciation bonuses went to all workers. Full-time workers received $500; part-time workers received $250. Senior managers were excluded from the bonus.

Other measures to show support for staff members include complimentary food for those on duty, and a relaxed uniform and dress code.