Ontario County added 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Ontario County added two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 21.

Seventy people in the county are in quarantine or isolation; four people are hospitalized due to the virus. County Public Health also reports 232 people have tested negative. No one has died from the virus.

Updates are at http://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health