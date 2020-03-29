Female inmates at the Wayne County Jail were moved to the Ontario County Jail.

A Wayne County correction officer has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a series of emergency measures to ensure safety and staffing.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that Sheriff Barry Virts was notified of the positive test on Saturday at noon. Virts has since furloughed with pay 24 other officers, who will have their health monitored as a safety precaution by the Wayne County Public Health Department.

To reduce staffing requirements to make up for the loss of two dozen officers, the female inmates at the Wayne County Jail have been moved to the Ontario County Jail.

Beginning on Sunday, Wayne County's jail facility will be operating on 12-hour emergency operation shifts. All correction officers will have their temperature taken and be monitored for symptoms at the start of each shift, while inmates will have their temperatures taken twice a day. The emergency measures will last through at least Friday, April 3 as the furloughed officers are monitored.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no other staff members or inmates have shown symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.