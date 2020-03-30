Everyone will be called into action after COVID-19

CANANDAIGUA — It’s Saturday and I’m painting my master bath. It wasn’t my plan, really, but after my first week of working remotely, honoring the governor’s mandated stay-home order, I needed to do something to make today feel like “The Weekend.”

I bet you can relate.

In the course of my work, I get to meet visitors from all over the country — and the world for that matter — who choose the Finger Lakes as their destination for beautiful vistas, charming people and delicious food and drink.

In the last 10 days I have met only a few of these people. A couple were from Germany, in fact, hoping for a safe and successful trip home!

Their presence in our office, one of the last days it was open to the public, reminded me of the truly global scale of what we, as a local community, are facing. Stay-home orders; takeout-only orders; layoff and furlough and the emotions that accompany disruptions of this scale; and then, to be told not to congregate?

But that’s how we solve problems!

Time and time again, I am awed by the power of collective human action. I’ve studied labor relations, volunteered for numerous organizations, lobbied as part of my work and toiled beside friends, old and new, as part of United Way’s Day of Caring. It seems that when we work together objects weigh less, temperatures are less extreme, and time passes more quickly.

And we solve problems!

When we were ordered to socially isolate, we heard “get away from each other!” It hurt. It felt like a personal attack. Then, almost instantly, it felt like an attack on our businesses and our livelihood.

How are we supposed to solve those problems?

Our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of heroic. Those in essential industries have accepted the call to action, demonstrating due diligence in protecting the health — and lives — of others, while those of us ordered home are working ceaselessly to be ready to solve the “Problems of After.”

From our home offices, empowered by the internet and social media, we are identifying programs, resources and opportunities we will need once the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

The Problems of After will include reinvigorating our local economy, recognizing and (literally) embracing one another for our efforts and announcing to the world that we are, once again, open for business.

Until it’s “After,” we shall focus on purposeful self-care, distant but thoughtful engagement of others and patronage of local businesses to the fullest extent our situations allow.

And if all else fails, try a fresh coat of paint.

Chamber Corner

Ethan Fogg is the executive director of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, which produces Chamber Corner as a monthly column. For more information on the Chamber, call 585-394-4400 or email chamber@canandaiguachamber.com.