Flaherty Salmin CPAs received a 2020 Rochester Top Workplaces Award from the Democrat & Chronicle.

Even though the April 15 tax deadline was extended to July 15, the Flaherty Salmin team is preparing financial reports and tax returns for clients and helping the community navigate the financial impacts and economic relief packages available as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our team works very hard and we support each other along the way,” said Tim Flaherty, managing partner. “In these unprecedented times that we are facing as a community and a support service for businesses, it is even more meaningful that we have our tremendous team. It is an honor that our people believe us to be among Rochester’s Top Workplaces year over year. We can’t think of a better reason to celebrate this achievement together.”

This honor is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures, such as alignment, execution and connection.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces Award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

Forbes named Flaherty Salmin CPAs among top recommended tax and accounting firms in 2019 based on a survey of 1,800 industry peers. The firm also was ranked on the 2019 Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firms. In 2018, Flaherty Salmin earned a Best of Accounting Award from Inavero, based on client satisfaction surveys.

“We’re proud that our passion for the work we do as a firm is appreciated by our employees, our peers and our clients,” Flaherty said. “That means we’re following our mission to provide excellent quality and the best possible service — and right now that’s more important than ever. Our team is 100% committed to helping the people we serve navigate through the impacts of COVID-19.”