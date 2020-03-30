Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state’s presidential primary and special election was moved from April 28 to June 23.

This move aligns with congressional and legislative primaries across the state.

New York follows Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island in moving elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

