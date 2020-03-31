Child care programs remain open for families in Livingston, Monroe and Wayne counties during the COVID-19 crisis, according to an update provided by Child Care Council Inc.

Anyone in need of child care can contact the nonprofit organization for a free referral to a program. Types of programs include family child care, group family child care, child care centers and school-age child care.

Call (585) 654-4750 for Monroe County and (315) 331-5443 for Wayne County, or visit childcarecouncil.com for information.

