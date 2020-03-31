Although Adm. William Halsey was initially opposed to first lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s visit to the South Pacific in 1943, he later expressed appreciation for her visit. From dawn until dusk, she visited soldiers in hospitals and traveled hundreds of miles in an open Jeep to converse with soldiers in their camps. After seeing Mrs. Roosevelt lean over badly wounded soldiers, a warm smile on her face, Halsey said, “It was a sight I will never forget.”

The first lady assured the soldiers they weren’t forgotten by the American public. She told them that President Franklin D. Roosevelt “asked me to give you a message. He said that every day he goes down to the map room in the White House, and notes on the maps where you are and what you are doing. He said to tell you that you have done and are doing a wonderful job. He wants me to give you his deepest admiration and gratitude.”

One soldier said that Mrs. Roosevelt’s “sincerity permeated every word. I can tell you that after a year of listening to nothing but bellowing sergeants and officers, it was good to hear a kind lady saying nice things.”

During a visit to a New Zealand Red Cross club, imagine the shock of the admirals and generals who accompanied the first lady when they saw two soldiers not wearing trousers standing near a heater. According to one witness, “while management gasped for shame and the entourage gasped for breath, she cooly and graciously chatted with the two boys, both paralyzed with amazement and chagrin, but thrilled through and through.”

Halsey reported: “When I say that she inspected those hospitals, I don’t mean that she shook hands with the chief medical officer, glanced into a sun parlor and left. I mean that she went into every ward, stopped at every bed and spoke to every patient. What was his name? How did he feel? Was there anything he needed? Could she take a message home for him?” One soldier said, “Over here, she was something none of us had seen in over a year: an American mother.” When one soldier asked the first lady to call his girlfriend, she complied.

Mrs. Roosevelt visited 17 islands, including Guadalcanal where she visited hospitals and paid her respects at the cemetery where thousands of fallen American servicemen were buried.

From 1933 to 1945, the first lady constantly brought the plight of African Americans and other minorities to the attention of her husband. She was responsible for persuading him to appoint women and blacks to federal offices. When the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow the wonderful black singer Marion Anderson to perform in Constitution Hall, the first lady arranged for the concert to be held at the Lincoln Memorial. She tried, unsuccessfully, to persuade the president not to order the forced removal of Japanese Americans from the West Coast to relocation camps that were surrounded by barbed wire fences in several western states.

Mrs. Roosevelt supported organized labor. She wasn’t reluctant to wade in the mud in the Appalachians, to inspect squalid tenements or descend into murky coal mines. She strongly supported her husband’s New Deal programs to combat the Great Depression of the 1930s, and was saddened by the demise of some New Deal programs after our country went to war.

According to historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, while Mrs. Roosevelt recognized how the war necessitated modifications of The New Deal, “she believed that many of the old activities were even more useful in wartime than they had been during the Depression — housing, recreational facilities, maternity care, day care, public health. To Eleanor’s mind, the New Deal was more than a description of old programs; it was a rhapsodic label for a way of life representing a national commitment to social justice and to the bettering of life for the underprivileged. And that commitment, Eleanor argued, was every bit as important in 1943 as it had been a decade before.”

After President Roosevelt’s death, President Harry Truman appointed Mrs. Roosevelt to the General Assembly of the United Nations, where she served for six years. She also headed the U.N.’s Commission on Human Rights.

Mrs. Roosevelt’s daily newspaper column “My Day” made an impact on the American public in a manner similar to the impact of her husband’s “fireside chats.”

If we are ever asked to vote on which first lady in the White House should be remembered as “the first lady of first ladies” during Women’s History Month and throughout the year, my choice would undoubtedly be Eleanor Roosevelt.

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.