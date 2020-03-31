HCR Home Care was recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace by the Democrat and Chronicle.

The award is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey administered by Energage LLC that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

“HCR is honored to be thrice recognized as a great place to work,” said Louise Woerner, chairwoman and CEO. “This award means even more because it is based solely on feedback from our employees.”

HCR Home Care was recognized in the large employer category.