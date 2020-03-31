Chili Public Library and Gates Public Library may be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but programs remain available for youth online.

CPL streams Storytime with Miss Cathy at 10 a.m. and Storytime with Miss Jill at 7 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays; Miss Wendy’s Wonderings at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and Lego Club with Miss Cathy and Leila at 3 p.m. and Minecraft with Miss Cathy at 6 p.m. on Mondays.

Chili Chapters with Miss Valerie run at 3 p.m. for ages 8-11 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and ages 12-18 on Wednesdays and Fridays.

GPL live-streams Story Time with Mary Jo and Story Time with Hannah at 10:15 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, respectively. Craft projects are posted online.

Programs can be found at chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for Chili, and gateslibrary.org or facebook.com/gateslibrary for Gates.

