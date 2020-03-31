He faces attempted murder and assault charges; victim in guarded condition at Strong

LYONS — A Lyons resident is facing second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges after allegedly cutting another man across the neck with a sword, causing a laceration.

Joshua K. Alexander, 30, of the Town of Lyons, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday and awaited arraignment Tuesday evening in the Wayne County Jail. The incident happened at his residence on Jackson Street at around 2:25 a.m., according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was in guarded condition Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.